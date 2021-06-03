Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Neumeister, George 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Perry, James "Jap" Allen 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Rider, Betty Jean 2 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Rousseau, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Throckmorton, JoAnn 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, Ciana 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Boutell III, Russell Edward private celebration of life will be held at a later date with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements
King, Jeffrey T. “Jeff” 10 a.m. Friday, at Northside Christian Church, New Albany
Mallory, Doris I. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Zink, Steve private service will be held at a later date at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Corner's office is seeking the next of kin for Michael T. Ben, White male, age 70, who died May 24, 2021. Last known residence being on 15th Street in New Albany. Anyone with information on Mr. Ben’s family, please contact the coroners office at 812-948-5478.
