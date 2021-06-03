Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Neumeister, George 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Perry, James "Jap" Allen 11 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Rider, Betty Jean 2 p.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Rousseau, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Throckmorton, JoAnn 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, Ciana 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Boutell III, Russell Edward private celebration of life will be held at a later date with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements

King, Jeffrey T. “Jeff” 10 a.m. Friday, at Northside Christian Church, New Albany

Mallory, Doris I. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Zink, Steve private service will be held at a later date at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Corner's office is seeking the next of kin for Michael T. Ben, White male, age 70, who died May 24, 2021. Last known residence being on 15th Street in New Albany. Anyone with information on Mr. Ben’s family, please contact the coroners office at 812-948-5478.

