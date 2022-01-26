CLARK COUNTY
Andres, Joseph A. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Starlight
Hume, Jessie Lee Dobson —11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schlosser, John M. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Thompson, Lena Kathryn — Noon Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Walker, Tim —11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bennett, George Dwight — passed away in a care facility in New Albany after a long illness
Bess, Wilma J. — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Boutell, Inez H. — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Klockmann, Jerry Frank — 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Land, John K. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Owen, Marjorie “Gayle” (Keach) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Floyds Knobs
Smith, Marjory — noon Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Styrlander, James Gerhard — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Swartz, Judy Marie — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
VanDeMark, John Ricard — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Walker, Ella Reese —11:30 a.m. Saturday in the West Auditorium of Northside Christian Church, New Albany
