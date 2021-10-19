CLARK COUNTY
Crase, Cora Irene — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Faith Assembly Church, Clarksville
Crone, Barbara — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Flynn, William Joseph — 3 p.m. Thursday, at New Beginnings Community Church, New Albany
Hay, Martha Katherine — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Heitz, Barbara Linde — 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Ryan, Jayne M. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Arnold Sr., Edward Sherrill — Milward Funeral Home, Lexington, KY entrusted with arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Hollis Holt III, 51, African American male, died Oct. 17, 2021 at Parkview Towers, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please call the coroner's office at 812-948-5178
