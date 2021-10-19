CLARK COUNTY

Crase, Cora Irene — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Faith Assembly Church, Clarksville

Crone, Barbara — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Flynn, William Joseph — 3 p.m. Thursday, at New Beginnings Community Church, New Albany

Hay, Martha Katherine — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Heitz, Barbara Linde — 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Ryan, Jayne M. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Arnold Sr., Edward Sherrill — Milward Funeral Home, Lexington, KY entrusted with arrangements

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for Hollis Holt III, 51, African American male, died Oct. 17, 2021 at Parkview Towers, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please call the coroner's office at 812-948-5178

