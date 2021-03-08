Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Clements, Coletta Miriam 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Bowe Sr., Paul Arthur 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Camm, Donald I. 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kelley, Frederick J. "Fred" 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Klinstiver, Joyce M. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Main, Jerry L. 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Roberts, Frances M. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sonne M.D., Thomas Eric 5 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Spencer, Jeanette Rae 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HENDRICKS COUNTY
Williamson, Martha Eileen 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at White Lick Presbyterian Church, Avon
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Farmer, Robert 1 p.m. Saturday, at Gill Funeral Home, Washington, IN
