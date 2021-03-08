Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Clements, Coletta Miriam 1 p.m. Thursday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Bowe Sr., Paul Arthur 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Camm, Donald I. 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kelley, Frederick J. "Fred" 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany 

Klinstiver, Joyce M. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Main, Jerry L. 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Roberts, Frances M. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Sonne M.D., Thomas Eric 5 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Spencer, Jeanette Rae 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HENDRICKS COUNTY

Williamson, Martha Eileen 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, at White Lick Presbyterian Church, Avon

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Farmer, Robert 1 p.m. Saturday, at Gill Funeral Home, Washington, IN

