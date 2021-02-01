Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Farmer, Michael Ray 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Lavvorn, Amy Lyn 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville
Sanders, Charles A. 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Thompson, Christine G. 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Varble, Stephen M. 6 p.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Egge, Branda K. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Haworth, Donald Lee "Boge" private service 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Lind, Karen K. 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Morgan, Jack Collins private graveside service Tuesday with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Oberhausen, Janice F. 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Kenneth 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
