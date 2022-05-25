Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Standiford, Kevin R. — 7 p.m. Thursday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Willenborg Jr., Todd Bradley — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at St. Luke’s Church of Christ, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Engle, Martha Lee (Missi) — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary’s Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Gettelfinger, Dorothy Rose — 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

There are no new obituaries in today's edition.

