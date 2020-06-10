Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Abbott, Anna Marie 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Henryvlle

Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Paschal, William 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Drake, Mary E. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Farmer, Kellie R. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hanover, Joseph W. 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pavey, William "Bill" Dale 1 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Pospisil, Charles Lue 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Ross, Patricia E. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Sebrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Tinius, Richard Paul 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Yundt, William P. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Adams, John Collins private family service to be held in Wyoming

