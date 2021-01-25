Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bloat, Larry Wayne celebration of life to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Higgs, J. Scott services were held Jan. 25, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Williams, James "Jim" Richard 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Croninger, Thomas Leo 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Geswein, Joseph Herman private services, with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Hottois, Regina Lea Pflanz, 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Kahl, Sheila Ann private service Wednesday, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Mayfield, Donald R. private service Wednesday, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Shelton, Jerry 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Whitworth, Joe private service Tuesday, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you