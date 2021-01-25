Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bloat, Larry Wayne celebration of life to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Higgs, J. Scott services were held Jan. 25, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Williams, James "Jim" Richard 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Croninger, Thomas Leo 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Geswein, Joseph Herman private services, with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Hottois, Regina Lea Pflanz, 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Kahl, Sheila Ann private service Wednesday, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Mayfield, Donald R. private service Wednesday, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Shelton, Jerry 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Whitworth, Joe private service Tuesday, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
