Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Isaac, Franklin C. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Mitchell, Robert “Bob” Lee 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Morlan, Dionne 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Taylor, Frances Pruett 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at The Eagles Lodge, Jeffersonville

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Kennedy, Anita Jean 1 p.m. Monday at Dillman-Green Funeral Home, Marengo

FLOYD COUNTY

Oeffinger, Richard “Dick” G. 10 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

Poole, Brenda K. 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Cook Jr., W. Nevil no service is planned, arrangements entrusted to Woodward Funeral Home, Louisa, VA

Randall, Sara C. 2 p.m. Monday, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville

