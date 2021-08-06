Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Isaac, Franklin C. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Mitchell, Robert “Bob” Lee 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Morlan, Dionne 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Frances Pruett 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at The Eagles Lodge, Jeffersonville
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Kennedy, Anita Jean 1 p.m. Monday at Dillman-Green Funeral Home, Marengo
FLOYD COUNTY
Oeffinger, Richard “Dick” G. 10 a.m. Monday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Poole, Brenda K. 5 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Cook Jr., W. Nevil no service is planned, arrangements entrusted to Woodward Funeral Home, Louisa, VA
Randall, Sara C. 2 p.m. Monday, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, Louisville
