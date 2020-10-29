Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg
Hertzsch, E. Jackson "Jack" 1 p.m. Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Wilton, Christopher 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, William C. "Buddy" 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Milam, Katherine Alberta 6 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Murphy, James "Leroy" 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
