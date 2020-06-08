Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Paschal, William 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Farmer, Kellie R. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hanover, Joseph W. 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Howard, Stanley R. services were Monday, with Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Pavey, William "Bill" Dale 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Price, Violet Mae (Durham) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.