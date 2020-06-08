Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Paschal, William 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Farmer, Kellie R. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hanover, Joseph W. 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Howard, Stanley R. services were Monday, with Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Pavey, William "Bill" Dale 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Price, Violet Mae (Durham) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

