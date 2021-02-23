Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

FLOYD COUNTY

Barber, James David private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Edwards, Nancy Lynne 1 p.m. Friday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Hopkins, Stephen L. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Roll, Katie Marie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Reddick, Donna Kay 6 p.m. Thursday, at Northside Christian Church, New Albany

Schlageter, Janet A. 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Scott, Michael L. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HOWARD COUNTY

Wells Jr., John Thomas noon Thursday, at Kokomo Church of the Brethren, Kokomo

SCOTT COUNTY

Mount, Denise Marie cremation was chosen with Collins Funeral Home, Scottsburg, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Dillman, Jimmie Marie 1 p.m. Friday, at Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, Louisville

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Charles T. Jones. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you