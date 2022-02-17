Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Kidd, Christine Ellen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Graham, Kimberly R. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Heeb, Mary Pat — Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements for private service

Lafferre, Dale A. — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Peterson, Gail Marie — Noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Richart, Rita Carol — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Shook, Emma Lou — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon

