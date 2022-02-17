Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Kidd, Christine Ellen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Graham, Kimberly R. — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Heeb, Mary Pat — Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements for private service
Lafferre, Dale A. — 3 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Peterson, Gail Marie — Noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Richart, Rita Carol — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Shook, Emma Lou — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.