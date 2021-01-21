Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Harbin, Verda D. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

McKinley, Michael Eugene, 1 p.m. Friday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg

Spann, Valerie Dempsey 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Bogdon, Linda L. 3 p.m. Sunday with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Hubert, Betty Ann 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Kessinger, Kelly Jo 5 p.m. Saturday, at First Assembly of God Church, New Albany

Loyd, Charles F. private service streamed live at 2 p.m. Saturday on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fkraftfuneral

Ripperdan, Virginia R. 2 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

