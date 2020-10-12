Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Baumgarner, Suzanne E. 10 a.m. Friday, at Sellersburg Cemetery

Stuckey-Craft, September Dionne 11 a.m. Saturday, at Brighter Day Anderson Temple, New Albany

Walters, Thomas Anthony 2 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Cox, Altha Louise 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Foster, Mary Louise 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Hughley, Phyllis Ann Bertrand 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kinder, Mildred S. "Sandi" private service with Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Rager, Martha Kay private inurnment with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Rogge, Dolores Marie (Archer) private gathering to be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Smith, Richard "Dick" L. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Swift, Lewis Carroll 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Calvary Cemetery, Lexington, KY

