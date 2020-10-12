Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Baumgarner, Suzanne E. 10 a.m. Friday, at Sellersburg Cemetery
Stuckey-Craft, September Dionne 11 a.m. Saturday, at Brighter Day Anderson Temple, New Albany
Walters, Thomas Anthony 2 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Cox, Altha Louise 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Foster, Mary Louise 10 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Hughley, Phyllis Ann Bertrand 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kinder, Mildred S. "Sandi" private service with Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Rager, Martha Kay private inurnment with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Rogge, Dolores Marie (Archer) private gathering to be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Smith, Richard "Dick" L. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
OUT OF STATE
Swift, Lewis Carroll 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Calvary Cemetery, Lexington, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.