Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Huffmon, Barbara E. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Lavvorn, Amy Lyn 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Nash, Donna Jo (Hall) cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Popp, James Clarence 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg
Stiller, Kenneth R. private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
