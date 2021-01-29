Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Huffmon, Barbara E. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

Lavvorn, Amy Lyn 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Nash, Donna Jo (Hall) cremation chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Popp, James Clarence 11 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Campus), Sellersburg

Stiller, Kenneth R. private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

