CLARK COUNTY
Foreman, May Dean no service is planned at this time, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Koehler, Ruby Irene 11 a.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Rylee, Mary Ellen she will be remembered during an upcoming Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Alexander, Ken Roger 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Banet, Kathy Faye (Gibson) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Luther Sr., Donald Lee "Luke" 3 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Missi, Charles Robert "Charlie" Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Nevitt, Timothy 7 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Rissler, Katherine M. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Jerry L. 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Jacobi, Maxine Alzora service was held Wednesday at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
