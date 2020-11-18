CLARK COUNTY

Foreman, May Dean no service is planned at this time, Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Koehler, Ruby Irene 11 a.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Rylee, Mary Ellen she will be remembered during an upcoming Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Alexander, Ken Roger 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Banet, Kathy Faye (Gibson) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Luther Sr., Donald Lee "Luke" 3 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Missi, Charles Robert "Charlie" Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Nevitt, Timothy 7 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Rissler, Katherine M. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Smith, Jerry L. 4:30 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Jacobi, Maxine Alzora service was held Wednesday at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

