CLARK COUNTY

Abbott, Anna Marie 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Henryville

Paschal, William 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Drake, Mary E. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Farmer, Kellie R. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hanover, Joseph W. 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pavey, William "Bill" Dale 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Price, Violet Mae (Durham) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Tinius, Richard Paul 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Yundt, William P. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

