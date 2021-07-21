Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Hughes, Sharon Ann memorial Mass 1 p.m. Saturday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Leet, Bonita Williams 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

McKinney, Mary Jo 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Merideth, Sharon A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Vest, Alfred E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Rogers, Betty Joan 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Smith, Betty Katherine (Akin) 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stucky, Courtney Marie Blain 6 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wilson, Paul L. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

PERRY COUNTY

Walsh, Matilda Lucille 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, St. Croiza, IN

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you