Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Doup, Gerald William 7 p.m. today, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

Ernstberger, Vernon Lee 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Clarksville

O’Neal, Anna Elaine funeral service will be private with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

Payne, Brenda J. 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Doll, Barbara Jean 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Earls, Venita L. 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Johnson, Jerry C. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Koopman, Hazel Marie (James) 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

McDonald, Douglas Paul 7 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Thacker, Phyllis 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Recommended for you