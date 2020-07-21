Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Doup, Gerald William 7 p.m. today, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Ernstberger, Vernon Lee 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Clarksville
O’Neal, Anna Elaine funeral service will be private with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
Payne, Brenda J. 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Doll, Barbara Jean 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Earls, Venita L. 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Johnson, Jerry C. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Koopman, Hazel Marie (James) 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
McDonald, Douglas Paul 7 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Thacker, Phyllis 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
