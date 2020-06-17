Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Allen Sr., Michael F. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Boone, Jane Carol Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, has been entrusted with arrangements
Hibbard, Ada P. 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Inzer, Kathryn Ann 11 a.m. Saturday, at Tunnel Hill Christian Church, Georgetown
Kochert, Margaret A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Sacksteder, Marian Lee 3 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Mildred Louise 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Thomas, Steven Lee 12 noon today, at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
SCOTT COUNTY
Godfrey, Michael P. Steward & Hoagland Funeral Home, Scottsburg, has been entrusted with arrangements
VANDERBURGH COUNTY
Trnka Sr., Rev. Dr. John Edward 6 p.m. Saturday, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel, Evansville
OUT-OF-STATE
Frazier, Patricia, passed away June 11 in Scottsdale, AZ
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Ronney Taber who died June 14, 2020. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
