Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Allen Sr., Michael F. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Boone, Jane Carol Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, has been entrusted with arrangements

Hibbard, Ada P. 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Inzer, Kathryn Ann 11 a.m. Saturday, at Tunnel Hill Christian Church, Georgetown

Kochert, Margaret A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Sacksteder, Marian Lee 3 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Smith, Mildred Louise 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Thomas, Steven Lee 12 noon today, at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

SCOTT COUNTY

Godfrey, Michael P. Steward & Hoagland Funeral Home, Scottsburg, has been entrusted with arrangements

VANDERBURGH COUNTY

Trnka Sr., Rev. Dr. John Edward 6 p.m. Saturday, at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel, Evansville

OUT-OF-STATE

Frazier, Patricia, passed away June 11 in Scottsdale, AZ

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Ronney Taber who died June 14, 2020. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

Tags

Recommended for you