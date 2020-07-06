Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Gaines, Destinee Nicole 6 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Higdon, Francis C. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
Valois, Angela Marie 11 a.m. Thursday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Hunt, Nina J. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Johnson Jr., Elmer 12 noon today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Rosenberger, Melvin J. private family Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Starlight Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
OUT OF STATE
Snow, Doris Elaine Darnell 1 p.m. Wednesday at Frankfort Cemetery, Frankfort, KY
