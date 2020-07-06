Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Gaines, Destinee Nicole 6 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Higdon, Francis C. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Valois, Angela Marie 11 a.m. Thursday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Hunt, Nina J. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Johnson Jr., Elmer 12 noon today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Rosenberger, Melvin J. private family Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Starlight Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Snow, Doris Elaine Darnell 1 p.m. Wednesday at Frankfort Cemetery, Frankfort, KY

