Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hibbard, Ada P. 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Coriell, Dana Marie, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Kochert, Margaret A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Sacksteder, Marian Lee 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Mildred Louise 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Thomas, Steven Lee 12 noon Thursday, at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT-OF-STATE
Frazier, Patricia, passed away June 11 in Scottsdale, AZ
