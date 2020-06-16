Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hibbard, Ada P. 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" 2 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Coriell, Dana Marie, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Kochert, Margaret A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Sacksteder, Marian Lee 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Smith, Mildred Louise 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Thomas, Steven Lee 12 noon Thursday, at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT-OF-STATE

Frazier, Patricia, passed away June 11 in Scottsdale, AZ

