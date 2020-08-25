Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Heidbreder, Carol Ann graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Pierce, Mable 6 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Trich Jr., Thomas Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Johnson, Donald Ray "Donnie" 3 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Main, Mable Christine (Watkins) 2 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Sperzel, Yvonne E. 1 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funerals, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Watkins, Patricia Ann (McCauley) 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Wells, Lillian Schaefer 7 p.m. this evening, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany

Whitson, L. Bryce 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

