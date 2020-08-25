Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Heidbreder, Carol Ann graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Pierce, Mable 6 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Trich Jr., Thomas Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Johnson, Donald Ray "Donnie" 3 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Main, Mable Christine (Watkins) 2 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Sperzel, Yvonne E. 1 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funerals, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Watkins, Patricia Ann (McCauley) 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Wells, Lillian Schaefer 7 p.m. this evening, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany
Whitson, L. Bryce 2 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
