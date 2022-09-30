Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

FLOYD COUNTY

Cook, Larry Wayne — 11 a.n. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Houston, Lyle D. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

Krininger Jr., Joseph Wallace — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation, New Albany

Landrum, Lola Dorothea (Huber) — 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Paris, Calvin Lee — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Brown, Darius E. — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon

Hay, Elizabeth Carol — noon Monday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

CORRECT ON ADDRESS FOR CONTRIBUTIONS

The obituary for Thomas C. Bolly Jr. of Memphis was published Tuesday, Sept. 27 with the incorrect address for memorial contributions. The correct address is Bowery Cemetery, 12901 Columbus Mann Road, Memphis, IN 47143.

