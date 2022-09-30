Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
FLOYD COUNTY
Cook, Larry Wayne — 11 a.n. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Houston, Lyle D. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany
Krininger Jr., Joseph Wallace — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation, New Albany
Landrum, Lola Dorothea (Huber) — 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Paris, Calvin Lee — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Brown, Darius E. — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon
Hay, Elizabeth Carol — noon Monday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
CORRECT ON ADDRESS FOR CONTRIBUTIONS
The obituary for Thomas C. Bolly Jr. of Memphis was published Tuesday, Sept. 27 with the incorrect address for memorial contributions. The correct address is Bowery Cemetery, 12901 Columbus Mann Road, Memphis, IN 47143.
