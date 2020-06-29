CLARK COUNTY

Lindley, Laura Y. memorial service, 6 p.m. Monday, at E.M.Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Combs, Leonard J. “Sonny” 12 noon today, at Our Lady of Perputual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Norman, Betty Fay (Roddy) 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Wade, Adele L. funeral service was June 29 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Warren, David Joe private Celebration of Life service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

