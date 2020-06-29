CLARK COUNTY
Lindley, Laura Y. memorial service, 6 p.m. Monday, at E.M.Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Combs, Leonard J. “Sonny” 12 noon today, at Our Lady of Perputual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Norman, Betty Fay (Roddy) 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wade, Adele L. funeral service was June 29 at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Warren, David Joe private Celebration of Life service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
