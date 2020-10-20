Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Farley, Joyce Ann 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Taylor, Norma Lucienne 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Tingle, Shane 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Vincent, Justin Dwight 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Drake, Marguerite E. 12 noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Holbrook, Bona T. 5 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Johnson, Bernard Joseph 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Johnson, Michelle Lee will be laid to rest at Park View Cemetery in the family plot

Johnston, Robert M. graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Kamer, Charles Richard "Butch" 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

King, Alton Frederick 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Morris, Patricia Ann 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Thompson, James Blane 12 noon Wednesday, at Brown Funeral Home, Elizabethtown, KY

