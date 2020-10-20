Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Farley, Joyce Ann 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Norma Lucienne 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Tingle, Shane 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Vincent, Justin Dwight 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Drake, Marguerite E. 12 noon Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Holbrook, Bona T. 5 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Johnson, Bernard Joseph 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Johnson, Michelle Lee will be laid to rest at Park View Cemetery in the family plot
Johnston, Robert M. graveside service 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Kamer, Charles Richard "Butch" 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
King, Alton Frederick 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Morris, Patricia Ann 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Thompson, James Blane 12 noon Wednesday, at Brown Funeral Home, Elizabethtown, KY
