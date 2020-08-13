Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bliss, Juanita “Sissy” M. 1 p.m. Friday, E.M. Coots Sons Funeral Home

Cope, Cheri A. 5 p.m. Saturday, Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville

Dietrich, Sharon M. Slattery 11 a.m. Friday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Dixon, Rose M. 4-8p.m. Monday visitation, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home

Hubbard, Joan Wolfe 7 p.m. Friday, Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey.

Logsdon, Joyce Ann private services under direction of Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany

Sanderfer, Beatrice Rebecca "Bea" 1 p.m. Saturday, First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville

Shelton, Stephanie Renee 1 p.m. Saturday memorial service at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

South, Tina L. 1 p.m. Saturday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Bary, Wanda Jean 11 a.m. Friday, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, Naville & Seabrook

Eastridge, Jeffrey B. 5 p.m. Friday, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Patterson, Ladonne S. private service Saturday

Quinn, Sue Adams 11 a.m. Saturday in New Castle, Ky., Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, KY. in charge of arrangements

Ward, Brenda JoAnn (Tolbert) 1 p.m. Friday Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF COUNTY

Spears, Melinda Sue no services, Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey, in charge of arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you