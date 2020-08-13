Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bliss, Juanita “Sissy” M. 1 p.m. Friday, E.M. Coots Sons Funeral Home
Cope, Cheri A. 5 p.m. Saturday, Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Dietrich, Sharon M. Slattery 11 a.m. Friday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Dixon, Rose M. 4-8p.m. Monday visitation, E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home
Hubbard, Joan Wolfe 7 p.m. Friday, Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey.
Logsdon, Joyce Ann private services under direction of Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Sanderfer, Beatrice Rebecca "Bea" 1 p.m. Saturday, First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
Shelton, Stephanie Renee 1 p.m. Saturday memorial service at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
South, Tina L. 1 p.m. Saturday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Bary, Wanda Jean 11 a.m. Friday, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, Naville & Seabrook
Eastridge, Jeffrey B. 5 p.m. Friday, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Patterson, Ladonne S. private service Saturday
Quinn, Sue Adams 11 a.m. Saturday in New Castle, Ky., Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, KY. in charge of arrangements
Ward, Brenda JoAnn (Tolbert) 1 p.m. Friday Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF COUNTY
Spears, Melinda Sue no services, Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey, in charge of arrangements
