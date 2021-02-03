Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Barnett, John Thomas private graveside service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Hannah, Deborah Lois 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lehmann Sr., Phillip 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Whitworth, Terry Lee 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Carruthers, Patricia Ann (Booker) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lamb of God Healing Ministries, New Albany
Oberhausen, Janice F. 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Turrill, Glenda K. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
JOHNSON COUNTY
Dolbeare, Frank Arnold, memorial service to be held in the spring
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.