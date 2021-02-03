Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Barnett, John Thomas private graveside service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Hannah, Deborah Lois 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lehmann Sr., Phillip 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Whitworth, Terry Lee 10 a.m. Monday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Carruthers, Patricia Ann (Booker) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lamb of God Healing Ministries, New Albany

Oberhausen, Janice F. 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Turrill, Glenda K. 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

JOHNSON COUNTY

Dolbeare, Frank Arnold, memorial service to be held in the spring

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you