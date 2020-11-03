Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg
Payton, Carolyn Noel 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shively, Ellen Long 11 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Simms, Richard A., E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, has been entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Cook, Julie Louise 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Meeks, Wilmadean 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Road Chapel, New Albany
Murphy, Mary L. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Traughber, Clara Mae private graveside service at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Trueblood, Wayne 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany
