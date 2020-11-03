Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brown, William Dale 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at American Legion Post 204, Sellersburg

Payton, Carolyn Noel 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shively, Ellen Long 11 a.m. Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Simms, Richard A., E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, has been entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Cook, Julie Louise 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Meeks, Wilmadean 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Road Chapel, New Albany

Murphy, Mary L. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Traughber, Clara Mae private graveside service at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Trueblood, Wayne 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Presbyterian Church, New Albany

