Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Casey, Robert W. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Groves, Mary A. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Ovington, Marie 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Jeffersonville
Richardson, Dickie Wayne 1 p.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Southerland, Christopher 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Jeffersonville
Wall Jr., William K. 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Baker, John Paul 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Cox, David Charles 10 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Stutzman, Raymond E. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Saturday, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
