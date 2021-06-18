Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Brendle, Patricia Ann 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Coke, Roger memorial gathering 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
Hamm, Dolores Grace noon Monday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Slaughter, Douglas Roy 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church Life Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cleek, Ruth Lynelle (Hodge) 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
