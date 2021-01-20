Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brawner, Mildred (Heady), 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Dattilo, Jerome Matthew, Mass of Christian burial, 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Harbin, Verda D., 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Lockard, Norma Lee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, at E. M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

McKinley, Michael Eugene, 1 p.m. Friday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, Sellersburg

Spann, Valerie Dempsey, 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Hubert, Betty Ann, 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Loyd, Charles F., private service streamed live at 2 p.m. Saturday on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fkraftfuneral

Ripperdan, Virginia R., 2 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

