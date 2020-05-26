Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Boyd, Thomas Jack 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Grayson, Elsa M. Life Celebration service 11 a.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
FLOYD COUNTY
Rowe, William "Bill" Nelson 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Sears, Doris J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Snodgrass, Doris M. (Cockerel) 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Stoner, Daniel Wayne memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
