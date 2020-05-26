Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Boyd, Thomas Jack 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Grayson, Elsa M. Life Celebration service 11 a.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

FLOYD COUNTY

Rowe, William "Bill" Nelson 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Sears, Doris J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Snodgrass, Doris M. (Cockerel) 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Stoner, Daniel Wayne memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

