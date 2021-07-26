Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Black, Charles Paul, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Cooper, Sheila R. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville
Miller, John Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Miller, John J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Noble, James B. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Troutman, Beverly Sue 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Backherms, Loretta F. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Charbonneau, Alice 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Denton, Betty Louise (Jenney) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Haller, Doris N. noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lenfert, Betty 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Schroder, Stephen noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stanfield Sr., Hobert 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Stinson, Katheryn (Becht) (Copperwaite) 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
