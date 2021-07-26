Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Black, Charles Paul, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Cooper, Sheila R. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Henryville

Miller, John Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Miller, John J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Noble, James B. 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Troutman, Beverly Sue 11 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Backherms, Loretta F. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Charbonneau, Alice 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Denton, Betty Louise (Jenney) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Haller, Doris N. noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Lenfert, Betty 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Schroder, Stephen noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stanfield Sr., Hobert 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Stinson, Katheryn (Becht) (Copperwaite) 1 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

