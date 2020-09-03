Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Stoner Jr., William Franklin 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

FLOYD COUNTY

Bartelt, Elizabeth R. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hardin, Dorothy Marie 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Humkey, Robert G. "Bob" 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Welch, Bob private service, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Rankin, Perry funeral service was held in Brunswick, GA, with memorial service to be held in Southern Indiana at a later date

