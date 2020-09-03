Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Stoner Jr., William Franklin 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
FLOYD COUNTY
Bartelt, Elizabeth R. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hardin, Dorothy Marie 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Humkey, Robert G. "Bob" 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Welch, Bob private service, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Rankin, Perry funeral service was held in Brunswick, GA, with memorial service to be held in Southern Indiana at a later date
