Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hennegan, Kevin D. 6 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Manor, Judy A. memorial gathering, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Morrison, Elizabeth Carney interment of her ashes at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, at a later date
FLOYD COUNTY
Grieb, Ewald 11 a.m. Monday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Hayes, Theodore L. "Ted" 10 a.m. Saturday, at Calvary Road Baptist Church, New Albany
Pickerill, Ruth E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Raisor, Judith A. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Riely, Frank Zinsmeister private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany
Salisbury, Patricia Ann 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tunnel Mill Christian Church, Georgetown
OUT OF STATE
Heavrin, Harriett Sue 11 a.m. Saturday, at Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel, Lake City, FL
NEXT OF FIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for John Mephin. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677
