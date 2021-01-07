Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hennegan, Kevin D. 6 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Manor, Judy A. memorial gathering, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Morrison, Elizabeth Carney interment of her ashes at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville, at a later date

FLOYD COUNTY

Grieb, Ewald 11 a.m. Monday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Hayes, Theodore L. "Ted" 10 a.m. Saturday, at Calvary Road Baptist Church, New Albany

Pickerill, Ruth E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Raisor, Judith A. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Riely, Frank Zinsmeister private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery, New Albany

Salisbury, Patricia Ann 3 p.m. Sunday, at Tunnel Mill Christian Church, Georgetown

OUT OF STATE

Heavrin, Harriett Sue 11 a.m. Saturday, at Gateway-Forest Lawn Memorial Chapel, Lake City, FL

NEXT OF FIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for John Mephin. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677

