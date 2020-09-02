Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Beatty, Melody Sue 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Cook, Troy Lee 11 a.m. Friday, at First Christian Church, Borden
Lee, Gerry Keith cremation chosen, Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
Stoner Jr., William Franklin 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
FLOYD COUNTY
Bartelt, Elizabeth R. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hardin, Dorothy Marie 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Humkey, Robert G. "Bob" 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
