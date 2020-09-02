Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Beatty, Melody Sue 11 a.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Cook, Troy Lee 11 a.m. Friday, at First Christian Church, Borden

Lee, Gerry Keith cremation chosen, Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

Stoner Jr., William Franklin 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

FLOYD COUNTY

Bartelt, Elizabeth R. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hardin, Dorothy Marie 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Humkey, Robert G. "Bob" 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

