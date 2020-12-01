Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Dehli, Allan Albert noon Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Gaskins, Gary 6 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Gessner, Mary A. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Grubbs Sr., Charles Landon 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Offutt, Wanda Lou 11 a.m. Thursday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Conrad, Patricia Ann noon Thursday, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany
Elwanger, Donald J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Ramser Jr., Clarence Louis "Bill" private Mass Friday, at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, Louisville
