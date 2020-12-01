Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Dehli, Allan Albert noon Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Gaskins, Gary 6 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Gessner, Mary A. 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Grubbs Sr., Charles Landon 1 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Offutt, Wanda Lou 11 a.m. Thursday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Conrad, Patricia Ann noon Thursday, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany

Elwanger, Donald J. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Ramser Jr., Clarence Louis "Bill" private Mass Friday, at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, Louisville

