Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Cross, Wendell L. and Phyllis Jo, joint celebration, 2 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Herzog, Norman A. 1 p.m. today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Lewis Sr., Dale Justin 1 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Brown, James Edwin "Jim" 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Catt, Brian Patrick 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Coyle, James W. 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Faith, Lula M. (Baker) 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Lewis Sr., Dale Justin 1 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Hilton, Ruth 1 p.m. today, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Williams, Josephine celebration of life, noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Worrall, Janet Faye cremation chosen with Love Funeral Home, Palmyra, entrusted with arrangements

