Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Banet, Patrick Michael — 11 a.m. Friday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
McHugh, Mary Kathleen — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Trice, Mary Virginia — 1 p.m. Sunday, at First Presbyterian Church, Jeffersonville
Wilson, Alice — Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Monday, at Sellersburg Cemetery with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Caccamise, Mary Maxine — 11 a.m. Monday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
Fuhry, Evelyn — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Koehler, Julie Brooke — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Schmidt, Blake Alan — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Schmidt, Stephen Craig — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
