CLARK COUNTY

Ellis, William Earl 11 a.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Miller, Juanita Elizabeth 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Pangburn, Gregory S. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis

FLOYD COUNTY

Bowman, Gregory E. 6 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Canaday, Denise Joy 11 a.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Popp, Mary Jean 12 noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Schleicher, Elizabeth Jane (Farnsley) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

