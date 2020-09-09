Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Ellis, William Earl 11 a.m. Friday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Miller, Juanita Elizabeth 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Pangburn, Gregory S. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis
FLOYD COUNTY
Bowman, Gregory E. 6 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Canaday, Denise Joy 11 a.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Popp, Mary Jean 12 noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Schleicher, Elizabeth Jane (Farnsley) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
