Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Branstetter, Barbara L. 2 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Campbell, Judith Ann 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Evaline, Henrietta "YaYa" 1 p.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Fulkerson, Bobby 1 p.m. Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Harmon, Helen Jean 1 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Walters, Thomas Anthony 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Hughley, Phyllis Ann Bertrand 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Price, Marilyn C. 2 p.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany

HAMILTON COUNTY

Whitson, William Randolph 12 noon today, at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, Westfield, IN

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Higbie, Paul F. 2 p.m. Monday, at St. Patrick Catholic Chapel, Madison

NEXT OF KIN

The Floyd County Coroner’s Office is seeking next of kin information for Michael Slaughter Doerhoefer (Johnson), a 57-year-old male who resided in New Albany. If you have any information please contact the Coroner’s Office at 812-948-5478

