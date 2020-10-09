Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Branstetter, Barbara L. 2 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Campbell, Judith Ann 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Evaline, Henrietta "YaYa" 1 p.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Fulkerson, Bobby 1 p.m. Monday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Harmon, Helen Jean 1 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Walters, Thomas Anthony 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Hughley, Phyllis Ann Bertrand 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Price, Marilyn C. 2 p.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
HAMILTON COUNTY
Whitson, William Randolph 12 noon today, at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, Westfield, IN
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Higbie, Paul F. 2 p.m. Monday, at St. Patrick Catholic Chapel, Madison
NEXT OF KIN
The Floyd County Coroner’s Office is seeking next of kin information for Michael Slaughter Doerhoefer (Johnson), a 57-year-old male who resided in New Albany. If you have any information please contact the Coroner’s Office at 812-948-5478
