Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Elliott, Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Dome) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Esarey, Colleen Elizabeth (Branch) service will be private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Wright, Clark A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Young, David L. “Bud” Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Doersam, Ronald F. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Evergreen Church, Grahm, WA

