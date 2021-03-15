Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Elliott, Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Dome) 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Esarey, Colleen Elizabeth (Branch) service will be private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Wright, Clark A. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Young, David L. “Bud” Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Doersam, Ronald F. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Evergreen Church, Grahm, WA
