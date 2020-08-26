Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Heidbreder, Carol Ann graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Johnson, Donald Ray "Donnie" 3 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Pierce, Mable 6 p.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Sanders, Carolyn Faye 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Trich Jr., Thomas Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Haycraft, James Randall 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Knott, Eric M. private service with Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Main, Mable Christine (Watkins) 2 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Real Sr., Robert L. graveside service 9 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Whitson, L. Bryce 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Recommended for you