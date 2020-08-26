Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Heidbreder, Carol Ann graveside service 10 a.m. Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Johnson, Donald Ray "Donnie" 3 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Pierce, Mable 6 p.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Sanders, Carolyn Faye 10 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Trich Jr., Thomas Edward 11 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Haycraft, James Randall 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Knott, Eric M. private service with Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Main, Mable Christine (Watkins) 2 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Real Sr., Robert L. graveside service 9 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Whitson, L. Bryce 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
