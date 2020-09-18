Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Daly, Gail E. noon burial Saturday, at Sellersburg Cemetery

Day, Fred 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis

Shea, Margaret Ann 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Stegall, Vicky Lynn 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Mivelaz, Betty Jean Budd private service Monday in Chapel of Memories at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

Tags

Recommended for you