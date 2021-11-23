CLARK COUNTY
FLOYD COUNTY
HARRISON COUNTY
OUT OF STATE
Volpert, James — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, Louisville
Dennis V. Gogel, 67, New Albany, passed away Sunday, November 21. He is preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Rita (Ernst) Gogel. Survived by two sisters, Virginia (Dave) Hyde of Floyds Knobs, Michelle Gogel of Clarksville; two nephews, Sean (Candace) Hyde, and Josh (Sarah) Hyde. He ret…
Elmer "Dean" Hubbard, Charlestown, IN, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021 with loved ones close. Dean was born on May 24, 1938 to Alfred A. and Amzel L. Hubbard in English, IN. He was one of five children, Mary Jane (Bob) Watson, Novy (Ellen Jane) Hubbard, Betty Lou (Bill) Miller, a…
