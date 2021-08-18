Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Dierking, Barbara Ann 1:30 p.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Hawkins, Monica Denise Celebration of Life to be held at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church, Jeffersonville

Timperman, Helen L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Becht, Sharon Ann (Daniel) 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Ebling, JoAnn 4 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Holland, Betty Irene 4 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Matheny, Mary Elizabeth (Dodge) noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Sherrell, Leland V. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stinson, Carol Lilly Ann service to be held at a later date in Boise, ID

Totten, Hugh W. 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Trowbridge, Sheryl Elaine cremation chosen with graveside service at noon Aug. 28, at Palmyra Cemetery with Love Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you