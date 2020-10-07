Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Angel, Edward and Bobby Lou private graveside service at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Branstetter, Barbara L. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Caudill, Della Mae 1 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Stephens, Patricia A. and Billy J. joint service 3 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Keller, Thomas D. 2 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Laslie Sr., James Robert 12 noon today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Whitson, William Randolph 12 noon Saturday, at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, Westfield, IN
HAMILTON COUNTY
