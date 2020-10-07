Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Angel, Edward and Bobby Lou private graveside service at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Branstetter, Barbara L. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Caudill, Della Mae 1 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Stephens, Patricia A. and Billy J. joint service 3 p.m. Sunday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Keller, Thomas D. 2 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Laslie Sr., James Robert 12 noon today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Whitson, William Randolph 12 noon Saturday, at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, Westfield, IN

HAMILTON COUNTY

