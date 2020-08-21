Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Stolz, Jacqueline Faye passed away on Aug. 16

FLOYD COUNTY

Cheever, Lance Michael 4 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Cochran, Judy Bocard, 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Moser, Helen E. 1 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Mook, Lee H. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

